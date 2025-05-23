Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell participates in a panel session at The Hague University of Applied Sciences

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands – On Friday, May 16, 2025, Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell took part in a panel session at The Hague University of Applied Sciences. The event focused on themes such as the role and experiences of the Ministers Plenipotentiary in The Hague, as well as on topics like cybersecurity, education, and strengthening collaboration.

The session began with a brief introduction by moderator Marcel Daniëls, followed by an opening statement from Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell. The Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, Carlson Manuel, was also present via livestream. During the panel, a wide range of questions were discussed.

Students inquired about the relevance and responsibilities of the Ministers Plenipotentiary in the Netherlands, as well as the importance of fostering stronger ties between the countries within the Kingdom.

One of the questions focused on the goals of the Minister Plenipotentiary. In her response, Minister Arrindell emphasized the importance of reaching out to students and members of the diaspora living in the Netherlands. She noted that a new database is currently being developed to improve outreach and engagement.

Another question addressed collaboration with civil servants in The Hague and beyond. Minister Arrindell highlighted the value of firsthand knowledge: “Visit the countries you work with and stay connected to the islands. It’s important not to rely solely on media portrayals.”

The conversation concluded with a discussion on cyber resilience. According to Minister Arrindell, she is able to draw on previous experiences, including her participation in the Geneva Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building GC3B Conference on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“I support the widely acknowledged notion that our security is only as strong as its weakest link when it comes to cybersecurity capacity building. Risk assessment, prevention, and a resilience-driven vision must be translated into coherent policy. This goes beyond technical capabilities — it is about making the decisions needed to turn vision into action.”