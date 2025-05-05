Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell meets Cuban Ambassador Silva Walker. Topics discussed are health, education, culture, food security, climate change and tourism

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell recently met with Her Excellency Eva Yelina Silva Walker, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The ambassador was assigned to the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in February 2025 and thereafter started her introductory meetings with embassies in The Hague including colleague ambassadors from within the Caribbean and Latin America.

A number of areas of common interests were briefly noted during the meeting such as health, education, culture, food security, climate change, and tourism.

“It was a pleasure to warmly welcome H. E. the Ambassador Silva Walker to the Sint Maarten Cabinet.

Based on the discussion that included the sectors mentioned previously there are several opportunities that can be pursued by Sint Maarten that would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

“Opportunities are available that can further strengthen our presence and our relationship with countries within our region aimed at diversification of our economies as well,” said Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell on Sunday.