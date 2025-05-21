Minister of TEATT Meets with BVI Premier to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) recently participated in a bilateral meeting with the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Hon. Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley, and members of his delegation. The engagement was convened at the initiative of the Government of the British Virgin Islands and reflected a mutual interest in advancing regional cooperation.



The high-level engagement focused on key areas of mutual interest including maritime and trade development, financial services, agriculture, and tourism. These discussions reaffirmed a shared commitment to fostering sustainable growth, deepening economic resilience, and enhancing inter-island partnerships in the Caribbean.



“This meeting presented yet another opportunity to advance regional engagement and trade with the British Virgin Islands,” stated the Minister of TEATT. “Given our geographical closeness, there is strong potential for collaboration and knowledge sharing. While the BVI continues to develop its agricultural sector, they offer valuable expertise in financial services. Meanwhile, St. Maarten remains a leader in tourism. We are committed to continuing these discussions and exploring concrete ways to support each other’s growth and resilience.”



Present at the meeting from the BVI delegation were:

Hon. Dr. Natalio Wheatley – Premier of the British Virgin Islands

Hon. Dr. Karl Dawson – Junior Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries

Greg Romney – Acting Commissioner of Customs

Akeem Pickering – Managing Director, BVI Port Authority

Xyrah Wheatley – Assistant Secretary, External Affairs

Dr. Dawn Alexander Joseph – Policy Analyst II (Economic Development)

Lizette George – Policy Analyst / Strategic Advisor (Trade Policy)

The Ministry looks forward to building upon this productive exchange as both territories move forward with a united vision of regional progress.

