PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Tuesday, May 6th, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling attended the Opening Ceremony of Foster Care Month 2025, hosted by the Foundation Judicial and Institutional Services (JIS), where she delivered a powerful message under this year’s theme: “Mending the Foster Care Net.”

In her remarks, the Minister emphasized that this theme is more than just a call to action, it is a clear and urgent reminder. When we fail to protect our most vulnerable, the consequences ripple through families, communities, and our justice system. But it is also a promise, a commitment that we will not look away and do the work to repair what’s been torn.

Minister Tackling reminded attendees that, beyond our moral obligation, we have a legal responsibility under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to provide special protection when a child cannot safely remain at home. She noted that a strong, well-functioning foster care system is not optional, it is essential. As part of her justice reform plan, the Minister has prioritized the update of foster care regulations to improve oversight and ensure that every placement is safe, supportive, and in the best interest of the child.

She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents, mentors, volunteers, social workers, and community organizations who show up for our children daily. The individuals and families who keep the foster care net in place.

During the ceremony, the Minister had the honor of presenting the Parent of the Year Award, as well as certificates of appreciation to mentors and organizations making a meaningful impact in the lives of foster children.

Minister Tackling calls on the community to not only raise awareness, but to raise the standard. To act. To show every child in the foster care system that they are not forgotten. That their future matters. That we are fighting for them. Because when we strengthen the net, we strengthen our nation.

The Minister extends a special thank you to the Board Members, Director, and the team at JIS for their continued leadership and for the invitation to help launch such an important month. And to the foster parents who have opened their homes and hearts, you are the difference.

Follow Judicial and Institutional Services to stay informed about this month’s foster care activities. Learn how you can take action, show support, and help strengthen the net for our children.