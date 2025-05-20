Members of CoM and ESF Coordinators Visit Humanitarian Vessel MV DAWN

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Members of the Council of Ministers (CoM) as well as Emergency Support Function (ESF) coordinators were provided with a guided tour of the humanitarian vessel from Global Support Development (GSD) MV DAWN on May 13. The vessel was visiting the country from May 12 – 14.

GSD maritime capabilities include the MV DAWN which is capable of a 21-day mission duration providing logistics coordination and support, water delivery, as well as bathymetric and population data collection capabilities.

There will be additional discussions between the Government of Sint Maarten and GSD with respect to future collaborations in disaster management and response as a result of the visit.

MV DAWN, operating since early 2023, is a key component of GSDs disaster response capabilities and enhances the organization’s capacity to support partners throughout the Caribbean.

GSD’s objective is to work with local disaster professionals and entities to seek opportunities to amplify and augment existing disaster response efforts, fill gaps, share knowledge, and support locally led preparedness initiatives.

GSD is a US-based humanitarian organization that was founded in 2015 with the focus of working with local, national, and regional communities and disaster agencies to prepare before disaster strikes, support their immediate needs through rapid response, and engage with communities on climate adaptation to reduce the impact of disasters and the climate crisis.

GSD operates in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean, Central America, and the South Pacific. The aforementioned are in the most disaster-prone regions in the world and are at the forefront of the global climate change crisis.