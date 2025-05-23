Médico Express Launches Total Scan: Full-Body MRI Enhanced with AI-Powered Imaging

San Isidro, Dominican Republic — Médico Express, the Dominican Republic’s most advanced outpatient medical center, proudly introduces the Total Scan, a cutting-edge full-body MRI designed to deliver a comprehensive, accurate, and non-invasive assessment of a patient’s health. Ideal for both symptomatic individuals and those with risk factors, this high-tech scan supports preventive care, early diagnosis, and effective monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions.

At the heart of the Total Scan is the Signa Prime 1.5 Tesla MRI, one of the most modern imaging platforms in the country. This powerful system captures high-resolution images quickly and without ionizing radiation. Integrated artificial intelligence algorithms enhance image reconstruction and clarity, allowing for better visualization of organs, tissues, and anatomical structures.

“Whole-body MRI enhanced by AI allows us to examine complex anatomical areas with greater efficiency and detect subtle abnormalities with improved accuracy,” explains Dr. Melisa Ravelo, Head of Medical Imaging at Médico Express.

A Next-Generation Diagnostic Ecosystem

The Total Scan is part of a fully integrated, high-tech diagnostic ecosystem at Médico Express, where cutting-edge technology is paired with medical subspecialty expertise. Key technologies include:

3D Mammography with Senographe Pristina – delivers superior image quality, lower radiation dose, and a more comfortable patient experience using intelligent tools.

GE Revolution 128-Slice CT Scanner – enables rapid, high-detail reconstruction of complex scans.

Voluson S8 Ultrasound – advanced maternal-fetal imaging in 4D, enhanced by AI processing for sharper detail.

Médico Express’s Radiology Department is staffed by board-certified subspecialist radiologists in neuroradiology, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and breast imaging—ensuring reports are both clinically sound and diagnostically valuable.

Additionally, a comprehensive cardiovascular imaging unit includes echocardiograms, stress testing, AI-assisted cardiography, and Holter monitoring to support early detection of heart disease.

To further enhance the patient experience, Médico Express offers a secure patient portal with real-time access to images, reports, and medical history, as well as a telemedicine platform for seamless follow-up care.

More Than Medical Imaging: A Health Destination in the Caribbean

Médico Express offers far more than world-class diagnostics. With over 40 medical specialties, outpatient surgery, executive checkups, endoscopy, ophthalmology, dentistry, emergency care, and a dedicated International Patient Department, the center provides comprehensive, personalized care for both local and international patients.

Located in the Dominican Republic – the leading medical tourism destination in the Caribbean – Médico Express is proud to be the only healthcare facility in the region certified by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This certification reflects its commitment to international standards of safety, quality, and patient experience.

Whether you’re looking for peace of mind, early diagnosis, or expert second opinions, the Total Scan at Médico Express is a powerful tool in your journey toward optimal health – in a destination known for its excellence in medical tourism and warm hospitality.