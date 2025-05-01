Médico Express Achieves Key Occupational Health Certification, Reinforcing Trust for Global Patients and Insurers

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — Médico Express, the Caribbean’s premier outpatient healthcare facility, has once again raised the bar in patient safety and institutional excellence by earning a new certification from the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Labor. The recognition, awarded during World Day for Safety and Health at Work, validates the center’s full compliance with national workplace safety regulations (Regulation 522-06) and positions it among the region’s most reliable and forward-thinking healthcare providers.

The award was presented by the Minister of Labor, Eddy Olivares, to Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, CEO of Médico Express, in a formal ceremony highlighting this year’s global theme: “Revolutionizing Safety and Health: The Role of AI and Digitalization in the Workplace.”

For international patients and insurance providers seeking quality-assured destinations, this new milestone underscores Médico Express’ integrated and internationally certified approach to healthcare delivery, sustainability, and occupational health.

A Safe, High-Performance Environment for Patients and Professionals Alike

Médico Express has implemented a comprehensive Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) system that includes:

A fully operational Joint Safety Committee, emergency and disaster response protocols aligned with global best practices, fire detection and suppression systems

AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in all critical zones, evacuation route signaling and trained emergency brigades, resilience planning for hurricanes and other natural disasters.

These initiatives not only enhance the patient experience but also provide added assurance to insurers and facilitators of medical travel. The center’s infrastructure and culture of safety reflect a commitment to international standards such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) protocols.

Commitment to Quality, Safety, and Innovation

“Our greatest asset is our people. Protecting our staff and the patients they serve is essential to building a truly sustainable and resilient healthcare system,” said Dr. Cambiaso. “This new certification reinforces our dedication to excellence in every detail—clinical, operational, and environmental.”

This achievement joins a growing list of certifications, including:

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) – the first facility in the Caribbean to receive it, Fitwel Certification – the only Latin American healthcare center with this global health and wellness standard.

Together, these distinctions make Médico Express a top choice for medical travelers, insurers, corporate health partners, and diplomatic or expatriate communities seeking high-quality care in the Americas.