Miami.- Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, an Olympic, World, and Pan American medalist, secured victory in the women’s 400 meters race at the second stage of the 2025 Grand Slam Track event in Miami on Friday. Paulino clocked a winning time of 49.21 seconds, finishing ahead of Salwa Eid Naser (49.33).

The competition, organized by former Olympic champion Michael Johnson, features a unique points system. For her first-place finish, Paulino earned 12 points, while Naser received 8.

Paulino is set to compete again on Sunday in the 200 meters, where she can add to her points tally. This Miami event is the second of four stages in the 2025 Grand Slam Track series; the first was recently held in Kingston, Jamaica. Athletes compete in two races at each meeting, with a maximum of 24 points available per meeting. The series boasts a total prize purse of $12.6 million throughout the season.

Under the event’s format, points are awarded as follows: Winner: 12 points, 2nd place: 8 points, 3rd place: 6 points, 4th place: 5 points, 5th place: 4 points, 6th place: 3 points, 7th place: 2 points, and 8th place: 1 point.

Source: https://dominicantoday.com/dr/sports/2025/05/03/marileidy-paulino-dominates-400m-at-grand-slam-track-miami/

