Les Fruits de Mer Association Launches Updated Local Wildlife Books this Saturday with Free Giveaway Funded by Fondation Air France

French Quarter, St. Martin — The Les Fruits de Mer association is launching updated books about St. Martin wildlife, Wild Things! Animals of St. Martin and the French version of the book, Le côté sauvage. The public is invited to celebrate these full-color books, with vivid photos of island wildlife, at the free launch event. It will be held from 9am to noon this Saturday, May 24th at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. Free copies of the books will be given out at the launch, thanks to funding from Fondation Air France. People of all ages will also enjoy the Amuseum’s exhibits and gardens.

“We’re thrilled to release the new versions of these books,” said author Mark Yokoyama. “These new second editions have been updated with all the latest scientific discoveries. They are also easier to read, so more people can enjoy them.”

The new second editions were created as a companion to Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. They were made with support from Fondation Air France, which also funded the free books for this launch event, as well as activity books for students on class trips to the Amuseum. It is part of the Les Fruits de Mer association’s larger Island of Discovery project, funded by Fondation Air France. This major transboundary project was created by the all-volunteer association to boost education about local nature, heritage and culture on both sides of the island.

“We hope all will come celebrate these wonderful editions, and we are very grateful for the support of Fondation Air France who made these books and much more possible!” said Les Fruits de Mer President Jenn Yerkes. “This is our first major project that is bringing books for all ages, museum visits and more to thousands of kids on both sides of St. Martin. We couldn’t have done this without them!”

Since 1992, Fondation Air France has funded close to 1680 projects in 80 countries served by the airline company. It partners with associations on projects that impact children and youth, with a focus on educational, environmental, and humanitarian projects. The foundation is funding the Les Fruits de Mer project Island of Discovery on St. Martin.

The launch for the new versions of Wild Things! Animals of St. Martin and Le côté sauvage ! Les animaux de Saint-Martin will be at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House on Saturday, May 24th from 9am to noon. Free copies of the books will be given to those who attend the launch. The books are also available as free downloads at lesfruitsdemer.com, and for sale worldwide at amazon.com.