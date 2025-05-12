Labor Symposium begins on May 12, 2025: Important Transportation Notice for Attendees

PHILIPSBURG – The organizers of the upcoming Labor Symposium, taking place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at Port St. Maarten, extend sincere thanks to all registered participants for their enthusiasm and commitment.

This important three-day event will bring together key stakeholders to discuss the future of labor and employment in Sint Maarten. Your active participation is not only appreciated; it is essential to the symposium’s success.

In light of increased security protocols, the following transportation arrangements have been made for all attendees:

Morning Departures to Port St. Maarten

Pick-Up Location: Government Administration Building

Departure Times:

• 7:30 AM

• 7:45 AM

• 8:00 AM

Afternoon Returns from Port St. Maarten

Drop-Off Location: Government Administration Building

Departure Times:

• 4:15 PM

• 4:30 PM

• 4:45 PM

All attendees are kindly asked to arrive at the pick-up location at least 10 minutes before their selected departure time. Please be advised that personal vehicle parking at the Port St. Maarten is not permitted during the event.

WICSU-PSU and WITU looks forward to welcoming you and thank you once again for contributing to this critical conversation on labor development in Sint Maarten.