KPSM Responds to Video of School Incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has become aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a fight between two young males at a high school in the South Reward area, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The KPSM was also informed of the incident by the school management, who provided details surrounding the altercation. According to the school, the incident appears to be a case of bullying. The young man who initiated the fight sustained head injuries not from the other student involved, but reportedly from tripping over a concrete ramp nearby.

While no formal complaint has been filed with the police regarding this incident, the KPSM is seeking to make contact with parents of both young men involved in the altercation. The Police Force believes it is important to understand the full circumstances of the event and offer any necessary support.

The KPSM also noted that several students were observed filming the incident at the school. The police urge all students to be responsible digital citizens and to consider the potential consequences of sharing such content.

The KPSM emphasizes its commitment to working with schools and the community to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all students.