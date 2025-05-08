KPSM Cracks Down on Illegal Parking on N. Debrot Street and Codville Webster Street

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is once again urging all drivers to comply with parking regulations on N. Debrot Street (opposite the Police Station) and Codville Webster Street (after the Central Bank). Despite numerous warnings, fines, and previous vehicle tows, illegal parking continues to escalate to a point that now seriously endangers public order and road safety.

Debrot Street has effectively turned into a one-lane road due to illegally parked vehicles, resulting in daily confrontations between motorists approaching from opposite directions. What should be a functional two-way road has become a bottleneck of traffic tensions, confusion, and aggressive behavior—posing risks to pedestrians, drivers, and emergency response services.

On Wednesday, May 7th, KPSM officers resumed active enforcement operations, including the towing of multiple vehicles parked in violation of traffic laws on N. Debrot Street. This action follows a long-standing series of public warnings and citations issued to offenders.

KPSM emphasizes that vehicles found parked in violation on either N. Debrot Street or Codville Webster Street will be towed without further warning. Vehicle owners will bear all associated towing and administrative costs.

This situation is no longer merely an issue of convenience—it is now a public safety concern. The Police Force of Sint Maarten is committed to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all road users.

KPSM urges the public to adhere to posted parking signs and exercise responsible driving behavior at all times. Continued disregard for the law will result in strict enforcement measures.