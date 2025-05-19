FREEGAN FOUNDATION from SXM has a chance to win an Appeltje van Oranje 2025

Vote for your favorite initiative

From May 19 it is possible to vote for one of the contenders. You can do so by voting for FREEGAN as a favorite. There are a total of 50 projects in the race for the prestigious prizes, which are awarded annually by the Oranje Fonds to exceptional social projects. You can vote until May 28 via http://stem.oranjefonds.nl/freeganfood

This year’s theme: Essential links – the power of social initiatives

In 2025, the Appeltjes van Oranje will be awarded to initiatives that are essential to a specific target group, a neighborhood, or even an entire city. These are organizations that identify gaps in society and provide solutions where something is missing. They are indispensable in our communities, and the Oranje Fonds is shining a spotlight on them this year through the Appeltjes van Oranje.

Crucial impact

The organizations still in the running for an Appeltje van Oranje are vital—not only for the people they support but also for the governments and partners they collaborate with. These organizations help people in vulnerable positions, create community spaces, and connect individuals through local services. Their approach bridges the gap between municipalities, (health) institutions, volunteer organizations, and those in need of support. Their impact is immense, making them strong contenders for an Appeltje van Oranje this year.

Three Apples

Projects like FREEGAN FOUNDATION are an essential link in Sint Maarten. This is a special achievement in itself, but there are only three Appeltjes van Oranje to be awarded. The number of votes the contenders receive will help determine who advances to the final ten nomination spots. The project that attracts the most votes will go through to the final ten. From these, a panel of judges will ultimately select the three winners.

The Freegan Food Foundation on Sint Maarten fights (food) waste and poverty.

The foundation was established after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and has since supported thousands of families on the island. The food bank collects surplus food from stores and restaurants and distributes it to vulnerable groups. Daycare centers, schools, and other volunteer organizations also receive support. At the Freegan Food Market, people can shop for groceries at very low prices.

But the foundation is more than just a food aid organization. It’s a safe space — also for members of the queer community — where people can turn to for help and a chance at a better future.

“We want to be a stepping stone toward a better life, offering people the tools, knowledge, and support they need to lift themselves out of poverty and fully participate in society.”

Do you believe the Freegan Food Foundation deserves an Appeltje? Then vote now!

“We’re more than a food bank — we’re a safety net for people who are struggling.”

Queen Máxima

The awards will be presented in October by Queen Máxima, patroness of the Oranje Fonds. The three winners will receive a bronze statue, made by Princess Beatrix, and a cash prize of 25,000 euros.

Oranje Fonds

The Oranje Fonds believes that everyone matters. That is why it is committed to a society in which everyone can participate and no one stands alone. In other words, an involved society where we care for each other, where people have equal opportunities and feel connected to others in the neighborhood.

The fund does this by strengthening social initiators and connecting them wherever possible.

The support of the Nationale Postcode Loterij, the Nederlandse Loterij, Friends and various other partners, among others, makes this possible. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are the patrons of the Oranje Fund.