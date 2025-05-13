FOGA salt factory clean up a community effort to maintain one of our oldest monuments

Various citizens and heritage supporters came out on Saturday, May 10 from 7am until midday to give a helping hand towards the second clean up of the FOGA Salt Factory, which was built in 1862. The ruins of the old salt factory is a protected heritage site and falls under the protection of the Government of Sint Maarten, namely the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS).

The historical monument was rendered inaccessible due to overgrown trees, old vehicles and pollution which kept it from remaining visible to the public. Due to the difficulty posed by several unabandoned vehicles and large debris, a third clean up will be hosted in June 2025, with a pending date. The initiative was charged by Paul Ellinger, an environmental advocate in collaboration with Ralph Cantave, an author, community advocate and pastor. A heavily shared Facebook post by concerned citizens recently shed light on the unsightly nature of the monument.

Ellinger, who is also a nature and landscape photographer, frequently visited the site and was disturbed by the lack of upkeep. He also had to step in to warn of squatters at the site. Ellinger emphasized the need for greater care and appreciation for this pivotal piece of St. Maarten history. He added that it has significant potential towards contributing to the island’s tourism product. Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs, along with Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs Jr. pledged their support to the preservation and maintenance of the site. Both Ministers visited the cleanup on Saturday and coordinated with their ministry to support the initiative.

Dozens of volunteers came to assist, including students and seniors. The initiative brought together generations of residents who share a love and concern for the island’s heritage. Many persons expressed lack of awareness of the salt factory or not being taught of its role in the exploitation of salt. They also mentioned being unaware of its existence until the clean up was announced.

Cantave stressed the need for education of our tangible heritage which serves as reminders of the legacy our ancestors left, in overcoming the tragic and cruel period of slavery. He affirmed his support of public awareness campaigns and tours to increase local knowledge of the ruins and its role in our history.

Most of the debris besides grass and the pruned mangroves were: styrofoam, plastic, glass bottles and household goods; similar to the first clean up in 2023. Ellinger and Cantave would like to thank the public for their participation and donations and contributing tools and refreshments to make the clean up a success. They’d also like to thank Trash Willy Enterprise and Nahiem & Kenzo General Services for their trucking services in safely dumping the garbage and debris.