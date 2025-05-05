Fatal Shooting Incident at Gas Station on Bush Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On the evening of May 3, 2025, at approximately 9:45 PM, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting incident at a gas station located on Bush Road.

Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers encountered a young male victim who had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot by an unknown assailant who fled the scene in an unknown direction shortly after the incident.

The KPSM Detective Department is currently conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has relevant information to come forward. The Major Crimes Team can be reached at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 208, 223, or 214. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the tip line at 9300.