Enhanced cooperation between Interpol and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee recently acquired a direct link to the Interpol database when checking travel documents at the airports of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Thanks to this connection, when scanning travel documents, it is automatically checked whether they appear in Interpol’s international investigation systems. This strengthens border control and increases the possibilities for early detection of persons with a criminal background.

With this cooperation, the Royal Marechaussee and the Interpol sub-office Kralendijk are taking an important step in strengthening security in the Caribbean Netherlands.