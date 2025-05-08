Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU), in collaboration with the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is proud to announce the 2025 Labor Symposium, scheduled to take place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at Port St. Maarten.

Themed “Empowering Workers and Employers – Know Your Rights, Build Your Future,” the symposium aims to provide a vital platform for workers, employers, and trade unions to engage in meaningful dialogue about labor rights, responsibilities, and the evolving world of work.

This tripartite event will bring together key stakeholders, including Government officials, the Employers Council, and labor representatives from across the Dutch and Caribbean Region.

Key Topics Include:

The Civil Code Book 7, Title 10 – Governing Private Sector Employees

The LMA – National Ordinance on Civil Servants’ Legal Status

Conflict Resolution in the Workplace

Mental Health and Well-being in the Workforce

Budgeting and Financial Stability

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education and Labor

ILO Conventions and Their Relevance to St. Maarten

Interactive presentations, panel discussions, and networking sessions will promote collaboration, knowledge sharing, and stronger labor relations within the community.

WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter shared, “This symposium is a bold step toward strengthening labor awareness and promoting social dialogue on matters that affect every worker and employer in our society.

We invite public and private sector participants, employers, educators, and unions to join us in building a more informed and empowered workforce.

Space is limited, interested persons are encouraged to confirm their attendance by April 17, 2025.

For more information or to RSVP, email [email protected] or contact +1-(721) 542-3415 / +1721-553-1273.