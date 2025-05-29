Drowning incident under investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Thursday, May 29th, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Police Central Dispatch received a distress call reporting that a young child had fallen into a swimming pool in the Oyster Pond area.

Multiple police patrol units and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 4-year-old boy who showed no signs of life. CPR was administered, and the child was urgently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention.

Despite all efforts, police received the tragic news that the child has since passed away.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its deepest condolences to the family during this time of sorrow. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.