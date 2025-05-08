CPS: Let’s Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites and Protect our Community

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – This week marks Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week which is from May 06 -12. The theme for the week is: Small Bite Big Threat! “Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction.”

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is committed to keeping the public informed and making frequent ‘calls to action’ to the community to take action and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

CPS is appealing once again to continue to take action after every rainfall event to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and in doing so protects our community from mosquito borne diseases.

At the 17th Special Session of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government on public health threats held in November 2014, the Heads approved a proposal for the establishment of an annual Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says the burden of vector borne diseases in the Caribbean remains a significant challenge, and Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week (CAMAW) is vital to addressing this issue by ensuring that you, the public, are informed and empowered to make a difference.

CARPHA adds that the theme, “Small bite, big threat,” alongside this year’s slogan, ‘Stop disease transmission, start source reduction,’ serves as a powerful reminder of the critical need for proactive measures against these arboviral vectors. By destroying mosquito breeding sites, we prevent them from multiplying and potentially limit the spread of these terrible diseases.

The objective of such a week is to strengthen existing initiatives and mobilize the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites from public and private places.

CPS supports the CARPHA campaign this week and appeals to the community to always be on alert to act right after a rainfall event to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of water. This is not a lot of water, and plant saucers are one of those unassuming places that can gather a small amount and still be a huge breeding site for your backyard mosquito.

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

For issues surrounding mosquito breeding sites, contact CPS’ vector control team by calling 542-1222/1570 or 914. Ask to be contacted by the vector control team.

You can also email [email protected] with supporting pictures and contact information to report a mosquito nuisance or request assistance.

Eradicating mosquito breeding sites should become a habitual lifestyle of each citizen, let us minimize the mosquito population at its source!