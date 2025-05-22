Continuation Public meeting of Parliament for deliberations regarding recent developments in mental health care on Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 22, 2025.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on May 7,2025, will be reconvened on Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor regarding recent developments in mental health care on Sint Maarten (IS/630/2024-2025 dated February 20, 2025)

This agenda point was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP F.A. Lacroes and MP D.T.J. York

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be returning to Parliament to provide answer to questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx