Central Committee meeting regarding report on the 8th Gathering of the Parliamentary Network in San José, Costa Rica, from October 23-25, 2024

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 19, 2025. The Central Committee meeting which was originally scheduled for May 12, 2025, but was postponed due to a lack of quorum, will be convened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Report on the 8th Gathering of the Parliamentary Network on Climate Change and Sustainability, the 16th Gathering of the Parliamentary Network for Gender Equality and the XI Meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Women’s Rights and Gender Equity of the FOPREL, in San José, Costa Rica, from October 23-25, 2024 (IS/961/2024-2025 dated May 5, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx