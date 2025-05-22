Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval composition delegation and provisions to attend Anguilla Day Celebrations 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 22, 2025. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval composition delegation and provisions to attend Anguilla Day Celebrations 2025 on Friday, May 30, 2025 (IS/1053/2024-2025 dated May 19, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

