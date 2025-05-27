Celebrating 135 Years of Catholic Education on St. Maarten: A Legacy of  Faith and Knowledge Since 1890

Philipsburg – The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is proud to announce the celebration of its 135th anniversary on Monday, June 2nd, 2025. This remarkable milestone reflects a rich history of faith, knowledge, and legacy. This special day will begin with a Mass at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, followed by a lively Rhythm Fest Demonstration, featuring performances by students and staff.

The story of Catholic education in St. Maarten began in 1890, when six Dominican Sisters from Voorschoten, The Netherlands, arrived on the island of St. Maarten to fulfill a vision initiated by Fr. Stephanus Nieuwenhuis in 1875 and realized through the efforts of parish priest Fr. Jordanus Onderwater OP, in 1890. The sisters Sr. Regina, Sr. Catharina, Sr. Helena, Sr. Gonzales, Sr. Raymunda, and Sr. Huberta departed the Netherlands on April 15th, 1890, and arrived on St. Maarten May 3rd, 1890. The sisters were warmly welcomed at the pier with six little girls presenting them with flowers.

Before Fr. Nieuwenhuis passed away, he left behind some money, houses, and a piece of property for the sisters. The original school and convent were housed in the same building on what is now Front Street, and the institution was placed under the patronage of St. Joseph. Sr. Regina became the first prioress and the first principal of the island’s first Catholic School, the St. Joseph School. The St. Joseph School officially opened its doors on June 2nd, 1890. Since that day, Catholic education has remained a pillar of growth, opportunity, and spiritual guidance on the island.

Mrs. Lilia Aventurin-Hodge, Executive Director of the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten extends heartfelt thanks to the school managers, teachers, staff, parents, guardians, students, and the entire community past, present, and future for their enduring commitment to education rooted in the Roman Catholic Faith. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of years. It is a celebration of values, patience, involvement, and cooperation including the many lives touched by Catholic Education on our island,” said Mrs. Lilia Aventurin-Hodge.

As the celebration continues beyond June 2nd, the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten invites the public to stay tuned for more information, events, and historical highlights that will be shared throughout the 2025-2026 school year.