Caribbean Authors Reach #1 on Amazon with New Leadership Book,  “The Dark Side of Leadership” 

Caribbean Region — Two Caribbean-born authors have soared to the top of  Amazon’s rankings with their bold and timely new release, The Dark Side of  Leadership: Shining the Light. The book, co-authored by Brenda Maynard and  Roslyn A. Douglas, recently hit #1 in New Releases for Management Science and is also ranked #3 in Business Management Science, #16 in Management  Science, and #19 in Two-Hour Business & Money Short Reads—a remarkable feat for a debut Kindle release. 

At a time when leadership is increasingly scrutinized, The Dark Side of  Leadership lifts the veil on the subtle tensions, interpersonal complexities, and  often-overlooked psychological challenges that can undermine even the most  well-intentioned leaders. Through real-world stories and practical insights, the  book serves as a courageous guide for those navigating influence, vision, and  internal resistance. 

Brenda Maynard, born in Dominica, has called Sint Maarten home since the  age of three and also briefly lived in the Virgin Islands. With a career spanning  28 years in public service within the Government of Sint Maarten, Brenda has  

been instrumental in shaping policy, guiding institutional development, and  leading capacity-building efforts across the region. A certified trainer and  leadership coach, she is known for her hands-on approach to mentorship and her  personal motto: “Leave things better than you found them.” Her leadership  journey, rooted in integrity, empathy, and accountability, brings a grounded and  empowering voice to the pages of this book. 

Co-author, Roslyn A. Douglas, was born in Grenada and spent formative years  between there and Barbados, before pursuing studies in the United States and  returning to Grenada 12 years ago. She is an educator, curriculum designer, and  founder of Icon Leadership Seminars & Coaching Services and Central  Health – Grenada. Holding a Master’s in Communication and Culture from 

Howard University, Roslyn blends over a decade of experience in higher  education, leadership training, and public health advocacy. Her favorite word is  “choose”, because, as she often says, “Adults have the ability to choose how  they treat others.” That belief is deeply woven into the book’s message, offering  readers a framework for self-awareness and interpersonal communication in  complex professional environments. 

The authors first met while serving at the District level of Toastmasters  International, and both are active members of Lions International, reflecting  their shared commitment to ethical leadership and service. 

Whether you’re a team leader, educator, manager, or change-maker, The Dark  Side of Leadership is your companion when progress feels like provocation— and when the lights go dim. 

The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light is now available worldwide on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Side-Leadership-Shining-Light ebook/dp/B0F9QBM6M7/ref=zg_bsnr_g_154955011_d_sccl_1/137-1539442- 1399911?psc=1

Amazon Rankings (as of publication): 

  • #1 in New Releases – Management Science 
  • #3 in Business Management Science 
  • #16 in Management Science 
  • #19 in Two-Hour Business 

The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light is published by Victorious  Living Publishing.

