Call for Researchers Connected to the ABCSSS Islands

Where are the Caribbean academics/researcher? That is the central question behind the project: Mapping the Caribbean researchers, commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), carried out by local reseachers Renske Pin and Steffen van Heijningen.

The aim is to identify who is active in science and research on the ABCSSS islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba), both locally and within the diaspora.

Many students from the region pursue their education abroad and later build careers in research or academia. Some return, others continue to contribute from afar. But who are they? What fields are they working in? And how can their knowledge benefit our communities?

To find out, a short online survey has been developed. If you have studied and now work in a research field – or know someone who does – we invite you to participate. Are you a parent of a student or knowledge professional working in science? Please help spread the word.

https://tinyurl.com/MappingCaribResearchers

The more responses we receive, the clearer the picture of the Caribbean academic community will become. The survey helps improve the visibility of science across our islands.