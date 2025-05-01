Brug, minister of VSA extends warm wishes to all workers on Labor Day

As Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), I take this moment to extend heartfelt Labor Day greetings to each citizen of Sint Maarten, civil servants, and particularly my VSA personnel. Today, we celebrate the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our country’s workforce — the true backbone of our society. We celebrate that many of you who work multiple jobs to provide for your family, including those of you who have reached and passed pension age, yet you continue to work to provide for you and yours for a decent living.

Labor Day is not only a day of rest and recognition; it is also a time for reflection. We are faced with many challenges: from the urgent need to revisit and modernize our labor laws, to addressing the reality that some employers continue to take advantage of their employees. Not to forget the noteworthy increase in unemployment and threats to our local labor market. These issues are real and pressing.

However, I assure you as Minister of Labor, that these challenges are not insurmountable. The Ministry is working diligently to address these challenges. Together, we are committed to fostering a labor environment that is fair, just, and sustainable. I call on all employers, including the Government of Sint Maarten to recognize that investing in our employees is the greatest investment we can make — an investment that strengthens human capacity, builds stronger businesses, and creates a more prosperous Sint Maarten for all.

On behalf of the Ministry of VSA, I once again wish everyone a Happy Labor Day. May today be a reminder of your value, your contribution, and the bright future we are building together. Happy Labor Day, Sint Maarten! — Hon. Minister of VSA RICHINEL BRUG