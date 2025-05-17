Aruba guards arrived in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — When Minister Tackling said “all hands on deck,” she meant it. Five guards from Aruba have arrived in St. Maarten to support recovery efforts at the Pointe Blanche Prison.
The team was officially dispatched by Aruba’s Minister of Justice and warmly welcomed upon arrival by Minister Nathalie M. Tackling and the Prison Director.
This show of solidarity reflects the strength of Kingdom partnership and our shared commitment to public safety and stability. Minister Tackling extends her heartfelt thanks to Aruba’s Minister of Justice for the swift support.
TeleAruba VIDEO: Explanation in Papiamentu by Aruba Minister of Justice