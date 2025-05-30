Arrest for violation ID Act EUX

STATIA — On Thursday, the 29th of May, a 48-year-old man with initials K.F.D. was arrested at the port on Oranjebaaiweg on St. Eustatius for violation of the Identification Act BES.

The suspect, who was on a boat at sea, was detained by the Coast Guard for a check.

During the check he could not identify himself because he could not show an identity document (ID), after which he was arrested and transferred to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).

Scheduled traffic check SABA

On Tuesday, the 27th of May, several vehicles were stopped for a traffic check on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba.

A number of fines were issued during the check.

5x for driving without a seat belt;

1x for driving without proof of insurance.

One driver was given the opportunity to remove his tinted film.

KPCN urges everyone to follow the rules of the traffic order. Doing so contributes to safe traffic on the island.