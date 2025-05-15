A New Non-Profit called RISE Foundation has been Established in Sint Maarten

PHILISPBURG, Sint Maarten — A team of young local professionals recently came together and established RISE  Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting vulnerable individuals  and communities. 

With more than 30 years of combined experience in the non-profit and community  development sectors, the leaders of RISE Foundation have a shared passion for  helping the people of Sint Maarten to reach their full potential. The board of RISE  Foundation comprises four members, who are also the co-founders of the  organization: the President, Ms. Chiaira Bowers, the Vice President, Mr. Josiah  Lamothe, the Treasurer, Ms. Priya Misir, and the Secretary, Mr. Kevin James. 

Here is a word from the President: “Over the years, my team and I have witnessed  first-hand the gaps, the lack of access, and the real challenges that families in our  community face. That’s why we came together to form RISE Foundation—to  respond to the areas where support is most lacking and most needed. By reaching  out and truly listening to the people of St. Maarten—and by working alongside  dedicated partners, sponsors, and volunteers—we aim to build practical solutions  and create lasting change.” 

The programs of RISE Foundation are divided into four main pillars. One of them is  The Elevate Youth and Family Development Program, which provides mentorship,  scholarships and life-skills workshops for youths, and supports families by  promoting healthy communication, skills development for guardians, and  strengthened parent-child relationships.  

Ms. Kyria Ali, CEO of NAGICO, one of the key partners of this program, gave the  following endorsement: “At NAGICO, we believe in investing in the future, and that  means empowering our youth. We are proud to be a partner of the RISE Foundation, whose programs align well with our commitment to community  development and youth empowerment. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to  the RISE Foundation on their establishment and wish them great success as their  wins translate to a stronger St. Maarten.” 

Another pillar of the RISE Foundation programs is RISE READY, an acronym for  Readiness, Emergency Action, and Disaster Recovery. In collaboration with the  Government of Sint Maarten under Emergency Support Function – 7 (ESF – 7), RISE 

Foundation provides support with shelter setup and management, mass  distribution of relief goods, and logistical support during emergencies.

There is also RISE REACH, another acronym that stands for Rebuilding,  Empowering, Assisting, Coaching, and Healing. This program is designed to offer  hope and practical support to those facing difficult life circumstances, including  the unhoused, ex-offenders, and other disadvantaged persons. RISE Foundation  provides support through access to meals, counseling, life coaching, as well as  educational and work opportunities. 

Acting Director Cynthia K. M. Clarke-Filemon of Judicial and Institutional Services  (J&IS), another key partner, stated the following: “At J&IS, we believe that no single  organization can create meaningful transformation alone; it takes a united  community. That’s why our partnership with RISE Foundation is so impactful.  Together, we are empowering individuals, whether they are justice-involved,  system-involved, or in need of a second chance, with the mentorship, life skills, and  opportunities to RISE above their challenges.” 

The fourth pillar is the Season of Light Program, which includes two heartfelt  initiatives – one that connects community members with less-fortunate children to  provide them with gifts, and another that assists underprivileged families with their  most urgent needs – and through which RISE Foundation brings the spirit of giving  to life in a meaningful way.  

RISE Foundation is calling on potential volunteers and contributors in the  community to “Partner for Impact”, as it is only possible through collaboration with  dedicated individuals and organizations. Financial contribution remains the most  vital and immediate way to assist in making a deep, lasting impact – whether  through a one-time contribution, or a recurring monthly, quarterly, or annual  commitment. Partners will be updated regularly with a detailed account of how  their contributions directly impact the empowerment of the community. 

RISE Foundation invites the community to connect by calling +1 721 584-7473,  sending an email to [email protected], or visiting the social media accounts:  @risesxm on Facebook and YouTube, and @rise.sxm on Instagram.

