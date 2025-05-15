A New Non-Profit called RISE Foundation has been Established in Sint Maarten

PHILISPBURG, Sint Maarten — A team of young local professionals recently came together and established RISE Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting vulnerable individuals and communities.

With more than 30 years of combined experience in the non-profit and community development sectors, the leaders of RISE Foundation have a shared passion for helping the people of Sint Maarten to reach their full potential. The board of RISE Foundation comprises four members, who are also the co-founders of the organization: the President, Ms. Chiaira Bowers, the Vice President, Mr. Josiah Lamothe, the Treasurer, Ms. Priya Misir, and the Secretary, Mr. Kevin James.

Here is a word from the President: “Over the years, my team and I have witnessed first-hand the gaps, the lack of access, and the real challenges that families in our community face. That’s why we came together to form RISE Foundation—to respond to the areas where support is most lacking and most needed. By reaching out and truly listening to the people of St. Maarten—and by working alongside dedicated partners, sponsors, and volunteers—we aim to build practical solutions and create lasting change.”

The programs of RISE Foundation are divided into four main pillars. One of them is The Elevate Youth and Family Development Program, which provides mentorship, scholarships and life-skills workshops for youths, and supports families by promoting healthy communication, skills development for guardians, and strengthened parent-child relationships.

Ms. Kyria Ali, CEO of NAGICO, one of the key partners of this program, gave the following endorsement: “At NAGICO, we believe in investing in the future, and that means empowering our youth. We are proud to be a partner of the RISE Foundation, whose programs align well with our commitment to community development and youth empowerment. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the RISE Foundation on their establishment and wish them great success as their wins translate to a stronger St. Maarten.”

Another pillar of the RISE Foundation programs is RISE READY, an acronym for Readiness, Emergency Action, and Disaster Recovery. In collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten under Emergency Support Function – 7 (ESF – 7), RISE

Foundation provides support with shelter setup and management, mass distribution of relief goods, and logistical support during emergencies.

There is also RISE REACH, another acronym that stands for Rebuilding, Empowering, Assisting, Coaching, and Healing. This program is designed to offer hope and practical support to those facing difficult life circumstances, including the unhoused, ex-offenders, and other disadvantaged persons. RISE Foundation provides support through access to meals, counseling, life coaching, as well as educational and work opportunities.

Acting Director Cynthia K. M. Clarke-Filemon of Judicial and Institutional Services (J&IS), another key partner, stated the following: “At J&IS, we believe that no single organization can create meaningful transformation alone; it takes a united community. That’s why our partnership with RISE Foundation is so impactful. Together, we are empowering individuals, whether they are justice-involved, system-involved, or in need of a second chance, with the mentorship, life skills, and opportunities to RISE above their challenges.”

The fourth pillar is the Season of Light Program, which includes two heartfelt initiatives – one that connects community members with less-fortunate children to provide them with gifts, and another that assists underprivileged families with their most urgent needs – and through which RISE Foundation brings the spirit of giving to life in a meaningful way.

RISE Foundation is calling on potential volunteers and contributors in the community to “Partner for Impact”, as it is only possible through collaboration with dedicated individuals and organizations. Financial contribution remains the most vital and immediate way to assist in making a deep, lasting impact – whether through a one-time contribution, or a recurring monthly, quarterly, or annual commitment. Partners will be updated regularly with a detailed account of how their contributions directly impact the empowerment of the community.

RISE Foundation invites the community to connect by calling +1 721 584-7473, sending an email to [email protected], or visiting the social media accounts: @risesxm on Facebook and YouTube, and @rise.sxm on Instagram.