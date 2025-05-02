A lifeless body was discovered on Walter J. Nisbet Road.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Thursday May 01st police were dispatched to the Walter J. Nisbet Road — commonly known as the Pondfill — in the area of the former Today newspaper at the traffic light.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the lifeless body of a man who was reportedly living behind a nearby restaurant, close to the intersection with the traffic light.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been officially released.

Police are actively investigating the scene.

More details will be shared as they become available.

Source: Andrew Dick (FB Page)