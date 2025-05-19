19th Convention Unites Local Churches

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Martin Believers Connection Convention held its 19th annual gathering of Christian believers across both sides of the island under the theme “the prayers that trigger heaven.” The lively gathering reflected the stature of its pre-Covid era since adjusting its outreach during the pandemic.

During the opening ceremony on May 2, the visionaries and past leaders of the convention, Apostle Leyland Sam and his wife Pastor Marva Sam, handed the leadership of the convention over to Pastor Jerome Thomas, of Christian Assembly Ministries who now serves as the chairman of the Convention’s steering committee.

In 2006 Apostle Sam and Pastor Sam formed a committee with fellow local leaders and launched the SMBCC with the purpose of uniting the church on St. Martin. It has since featured dozens of local and international spiritual leaders as well as gospel artists, choir, debates and youth talent displays.

During the opening ceremony, the Sam coupled honored past and present committee members and persons who played an instrumental role in the success of the convention.

The three nights of worship highlighted messages from Apostle Napolina Richardson, Apostle Albert Hilton, Reverend Nolan Nanton and the newly installed chairman, Pastor Jerome Thomas, who expounded on the theme and unity in the faith. The SMBCC was held at the Olam Convention Center in Cole Bay from May 2 to May 4.

Dozens of Ministries that form part of the St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation (SMUMF) and French Federation of Churches joined the unity service- where churches shut their doors on Sunday morning to worship God as one. Availability for prayer requests, baptisms and counseling was also provided for interested attendees.

The convention also provided opportunities for local vendors and entrepreneurs to display and sell their products. The SMBCC operates as a committee within SMUMF and invites the public to follow its Facebook page for further updates at St. Martin Believers’ Connection Convention.