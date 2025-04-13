Young man murdered in Defiance area

DEFIANCE, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13th, 2025, in the Defiance area, near a gentleman’s club.

At approximately 4:20 AM, Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a young male had been shot in the vicinity of the establishment. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the victim lying on the roadside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A scooter was found near the victim at the time.

Given the victim’s critical condition, officers immediately administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was then provided with further emergency medical care and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in very critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and an investigation is currently underway by the Detectives and Forensics Department.

At about 05.50 am police were informed by the SMMC that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

It was later observed that unknown individuals had removed the scooter from the crime scene. The KPSM strongly reminds the public that tampering with or removing items from a crime scene is a criminal offense and can hinder the course of justice.

The Police Force urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in the investigation to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at ‪+1 721-542-2222‬ or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.