University of St. Martin Expands Public Outreach for Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) Program

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The University of St. Martin (USM) is strengthening its commitment to college readiness with its Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) Program, designed to equip post-secondary students from St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius with the academic, social, and life skills necessary to excel in tertiary education.

CAFY is an initiative of the kingdom-wide program of the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA). The program is also a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports in St. Maarten, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in the Netherlands, Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (IPA), University of Curacao, and the University of Aruba. Students desirous of attending the CAFY will receive full sponsorship funding from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Government of St. Maarten.

The CAFY program serves as a connecting bridge between secondary school and university, providing students with a structured environment to develop academic proficiency, time management skills, and career readiness. Participants will gain exposure to university level education while receiving guidance and mentorship.

Students from Saba and St. Eustatius who meet the eligibility requirements will receive the same level of support as those in St. Maarten, ensuring access to this new transformative program.

Starting August 2025, the program will last for a duration of ten (10) months, which reflects two (2) semesters. If you are between the ages of 16 to 23 years old or have graduated within the last two years you are eligible for the CAFY program. Another requirement includes the completion of secondary education with a HAVO, CXC, or CSEC diploma. The CAFY Program is a testament to USM’s 35 years of dedication to nurturing future leaders and professionals in our community and the region.

As part of an ongoing public outreach campaign, the USM team will be visiting the neighboring islands of Saba and St. Eustatius over the next two weeks to promote the CAFY program. The delegation includes Mrs. Marva Sam of the University of St. Martin and Deputy Program Manager of Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) who will interact with students (and parents), to provide key information about the benefits of enrolling.

For more information about the CAFY Program or to enroll, visit www.usm.sx or contact Marva Sam at +1 721 542-5171 ext. 1013