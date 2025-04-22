United Nations Applauds Bonaire Delegation for Exposing Dutch Oppression

New York – In a historic milestone for the people of Bonaire, James Finies, Leader of Pueblo Progresivo Uni, led a civil society delegation to the United Nations Headquarters in New York—the first such visit in Bonaire’s history.

Joining Finies were Davika Vicky Bissessar, President of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), and prominent women leaders of the Muhernan Fuerte wing of Pueblo Progresivo Uni, Phenice Frans-Piar and Joseline Thielman. Over six days, the delegation took part in a series of high-level UN events, bringing the voices of the Bonairean people to the international stage and spotlighting long-standing human rights concerns after 10-10-10.

A major focus of the delegation was the deteriorating state of education in Bonaire, where the forced use of Dutch as the instructional language has undermined students’ success. Most children grow up speaking Papiamentu, and the linguistic barrier has led to academic underperformance, high dropout rates, and the erosion of cultural identity.

“This is not just a linguistic issue—it’s a human rights issue,” said Davika Bissessar. “Our children have their human right to be taught in their mother tongue and to thrive without being stripped of their heritage.”

The Bonaire delegation had significant engagements with several high-level figures at the United Nations.

Joseline Thielman: “As a mother and policewoman with 30 years of service, I stand powerless to protect our children from discrimination and oppression in Dutch-controlled schools. After I return from UN to Bonaire I feel getting back faith in humanity.”

“Phenice Frans-Piar denounced the Dutch-imposed education system as a tool of mental colonization, demanding parents’ right to educate their children in the spirit of their heritage, dignity and freedom.”

A significant historical moment that forever will be recorded came during the General Assembly. Dr. June Soomer, outgoing Chair of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent expressed publicly to the entire world her gratitude to the Bonaire delegation, specifically for the important work they are doing for the people of Bonaire and other colonized territories. Her acknowledgment stood as a powerful approval of the concerns raised by the Bonaire delegation and emphasized the global importance of the Bonairean struggle.

“These engagements and acknowledgments are proof that the world is now listening,” said James Finies that marked their historic 755th days on this global awareness mission. “We brought forward the truth about Bonaire’s struggle for justice, dignity, and self-determination—and we will not stop until our people dignity and human rights are respected”

The visit stands as a powerful milestone for Bonaire’s native population and a call to action for the international community to support their self-determination, educational, and cultural human rights.