Two Serious Traffic Accidents Under Investigation — One Fatal

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating two serious traffic incidents that occurred within a few hours of each other between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first incident took place just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025, on Union Road. Central Police Dispatch received reports of a collision involving two scooter riders. Upon arrival, officers found both riders severely injured. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, both victims were rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition. The Traffic Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision.

The second and more tragic incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025, near the Billy Folly Crossing on Welfare Road, Cole Bay. Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a male pedestrian, believed to be in his late sixties, had been struck by a scooter while walking along the sidewalk near the crossing.

Upon arriving at the scene, KPSM patrol officers encountered ambulance personnel providing medical assistance to the victim, assisted by several bystanders. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was violently struck by a scooter rider, who fled the scene heading toward the Welfare Road roundabout.

Despite immediate medical intervention, KPSM received confirmation shortly after 8:00 a.m. that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The Traffic Department of KPSM is investigating both incidents. Police urgently appeal to witnesses or anyone with information regarding either accident particularly concerning the scooter rider who fled the scene in Cole Bay — to come forward. Persons with information are urged to contact the KPSM Traffic Department at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a full recovery to the injured victims of the Union Road collision.

KPSM reminds all road users: Reckless driving, failure to respect traffic rules, and fleeing the scene of an accident are serious offenses.