TOPICS NOW LIVE FOR INAUGURAL CARIBBEAN DIRECT BOOKING SUMMIT IN ANTIGUA

CHTA & Triptease unveil full-day program featuring global experts, hands-on sessions, and exclusive airfare discounts for regional hoteliers

MIAMI, Fla. – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), in partnership with Triptease, has unveiled the topics for the inaugural Caribbean Edition of the Direct Booking Summit. The event will take place Thursday, May 22, in Antigua & Barbuda, immediately following the Caribbean Travel Marketplace. This new one-day summit will bring together global and regional experts to empower Caribbean hoteliers with strategies, tools, and insights to drive more direct bookings, improve profit margins, and diversify their distribution channels.

“Direct bookings are the key to long-term profitability and independence for Caribbean hoteliers,” said CHTA President Sanovnik Destang. “This summit is designed to close the loop between relationship-building at Caribbean Travel Marketplace and revenue growth through direct booking strategies. We’re equipping attendees with exactly what they need to take action—right now.”

To support regional participation, airfare discounts of 25 percent have been confirmed with LIAT and Sunrise Airways for travel to Antigua for attendees.

Topic Highlights Include:

Direct Bookings in the Caribbean: How to diversify distribution and increase the percentage of hotel direct bookings

CRM + Email Marketing: Personalization tactics that turn first-time guests into loyal returners

Rate Parity & Wholesaler Strategy: How to optimize revenue without losing control of distribution

Digital Marketing Masterclass: Paid ads, retargeting, and conversion strategies that work

Social Media & TikTok Trends: How to use influencers and short-form content to drive bookings

PR & SEO Synergy: Using media and content to boost organic visibility and credibility

Crisis Planning for Resilience: Sustaining direct bookings during downturns or disruptions

Future Trends: AI, automation, and personalization shaping the next era of hotel marketing

The summit also includes interactive workshops, expert panels, networking opportunities, and real-world takeaways tailored to the needs of Caribbean hoteliers and tourism providers.

“This isn’t just another conference. It’s an action-oriented, solutions-focused day built specifically for the Caribbean hospitality market,” said Vanessa Ledesma, CHTA’s CEO. “We encourage Caribbean Travel Marketplace attendees to extend their stay—and invite any accommodation providers, including those in nearby destinations with easy access to Antigua, who are looking to improve and increase direct bookings to join us for this rare opportunity to connect, learn, and elevate their strategy.”

Register Today

Attendance is open to all regional hoteliers, tourism suppliers, and marketing professionals. The full agenda and registration information is available at www.directbookingsummit.com/home-caribbean