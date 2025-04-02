The Next “Let’s Get Fit Sint Maarten” is this Saturday, April 5. Are You Ready for Zumba?

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The next “Let’s Get Fit Sint Maarten,” activity is Zumba & Obstacle Fitness which will take place on Saturday, April 5 from 4:00 PM at the Vineyard Office Park Complex in Philipsburg. CPS is encouraging everyone to participate in this healthy and engaging afternoon of activities.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) is collaborating with Monster Factory to organize a “Let’s Get Fit Sint Maarten,” pre-event to commemorate upcoming World Health Day (WHD) 2025.

Participants are urged to register by emailing: [email protected] or call +1 721 520-4162.

Participants will also have the opportunity to partake in a health screening session that covers glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI (Body Mass Index).

There will be healthy refreshments available for all those who attend.

World Health Day 2025 will be observed on Monday, April 7th with the theme “Healthy beginning, hopeful futures.” The World Health Organization (WHO) will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health.

The WHO says the health of mothers and babies is the foundation of healthy families and communities, helping ensure hopeful futures for us all.