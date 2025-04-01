Home Local News Successful Transition Payment System

Willemstad / Philipsburg – The digital payment system in the countries of Curaçao and Sint Maarten  successfully switched to the Caribbean guilder during the night of March 31 to April 1, 2025.

While the new currency was officially brought into circulation in both countries yesterday, the Caribbean  guilder has now also been introduced for digital payment transactions. As of today, the currency  code XCG applies to the new currency.

Furthermore, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint  Maarten confirms that all commercial banks have been reconnected to the payment systems. 

A word of thanks goes out to the commercial banks for their efforts and dedication which have  contributed greatly to a seamless transition. 

