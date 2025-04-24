Opinion

STOP ISSUING SUPERMARKET LICENSES!

Well, the good citizens who use Cost Pro Supermarket as their main supermarket noticed that during the Easter weekend the supermarket was closed. To their surprise, the supermarket remained closed on Tuesday, April 22. Someone close to the daily operations confirmed that Cost Pro has closed their doors for good.



Although, the details that led to the closure have not been made public, there are several things we must consider because of this.

Government keeps issuing supermarket licenses to smaller businesses, thereby destroying business sales for the larger companies, who at a certain point were in key locations, which benefited their bottom line. Between GEBE sub station on A.Th. Illidge road / Small Round About to Madam Estate Gas station have 8 supermarkets



Many locals are now out of work, while the smaller supermarkets only employ their own people to work. Getting their work and stay permits is relatively easy compared to what other Caribbean people must go through to achieve said permits.



The smaller supermarkets are making their own people permanent workers, but the larger supermarkets keep changing cashiers and other employees as often as one changes their clothes. The reasons larger supermarkets have higher turnovers of employees are varied. It could be anything from having to pay for a work permit, paying employees a living wage, and the work environment.



I wonder if Cost Pro did the right thing and met with the workers before closing. I wonder if they held a meeting and offered employees a reasonable explanation for their closure. I wonder if employees were offered a payout. Did they go according to labour and tax laws? If the company really cared about their workers and their families, these are actions that should have been taken.

As Labour Day approaches, if indeed Cost Pro has closed for good, the reality is that some of these employees are now without a job. Perhaps, as so many companies have done before, another supermarket will open under a new brand and new name. Perhaps, the tax break is over?

Meanwhile, everyone else is silent.



Gromyko Wilson

I will keep speaking out for the ones without a voice.

