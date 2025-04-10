Statement of Condolence from Minister of VSA Richinel Brug

On behalf of my family and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who have suffered a profound loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

I also wish to express sincere sympathies to the Dominican community both here in Sint Maarten and abroad. The events of April 8th will forever be etched in our memories as a day of collective sorrow, as we remember and honor our Caribbean brothers and sisters.

In moments like these, we are reminded of the deep bonds that unite us across nations, cultures, and communities. Let us continue to hold strong for one another—not only in grief but also in the days to come, when our hearts begin to heal, and our wounds slowly mend.

May we carry the strength of unity and compassion forward as a testament to those that lost their lives. “Que Dios nos bendiga a todos.”