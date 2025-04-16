SSSD workshop to focus on managing adjustment difficulties in studying in The Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG – The second workshop in the three-part series entitled, “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part II),” under the theme “Building Protective Shields” will focus on helping students navigate adjustment difficulties.

Hosted by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs, this workshop will take place on April 17, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the University of St. Martin.

These free workshops are aimed at secondary school planning to continue their studies in The Netherlands. Parents are also welcome to attend together with their child.

Students from St. Maarten often face challenges when studying in the Netherlands due to being underprepared for the realities of student life there. This series of workshops aims to equip students with the tools they need for success. This second workshop will also address important topics such as emotional distress, depression, anxiety, and other mental health and psycho- social concerns.

SSSD encourages participants from the first workshop to attend the second one. While both workshops cover related topics, each session explores different dynamics and provides new insights. If the previous session was missed, students may still attend this session. The workshops are designed to be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions and receive practical tips. Attendants are urged to arrive on time.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact SSSD at +1721543-1235 or [email protected] to register or obtain more information. Pre-registration however, is not mandatory.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions/support groups and crisis response.