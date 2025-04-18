St Peters, Sint Maarten – We often hear the word sustainability when it comes to promising us the St Maarten people a better future. But, do we and those that have the duty to lead us into a prosperous all inclusive future, truly understand what the word ‘’ Sustainability’’ really means ?

Let’s take a lil dive into its definition:

Sustainability /NOUN/

1 the ability to be maintained at a certain rate or level.

“the sustainability of economic growth”

2 avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance. “the pursuit of global environmental sustainability”



Now, looking at both the above defined terms such as ‘’the ability to be maintained at a certain rate or level and avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance’’, have both not been prioritized locally. More so, the fact that our most and only valuable resource which is land space for agricultural and ecological conservation is depleting even faster than ever due to over development, should be a cause of concern.. We truly have nothing left but the sun, sand and beaches, which many other Caribbean Islands share, but with a more emphasis on sustainable ecological practices than us.



Sustainability is a social goal for people to co-exist on Earth over a long period of time. Definitions of this term are disputed and have varied with literature, context, and time. Sustainability usually has three dimensions: environmental, economic, and social. Many definitions emphasize the environmental dimension. Sustainable practices support ecological, human, and economic health and vitality. Sustainability presumes that resources are finite, and should be used conservatively and wisely with a view to long-term priorities and consequences of the ways in which resources are used and impact future generations. – Google

With the trade war taking effect over the next few months set to cause many ecological challenges, we have yet to see what type of instability and inflation on goods it will bring to our shores…

On the road to sustainability when it comes to food security, a few factors will need to be considered and set in place for this to become a reality for us as St Maarten people:

First off, we need to want this for ourselves

Government technical support on development, invasive species, land, water and infrastructure

Diversity amongst farmers and crops

Consumer demand

Local by product and essential goods production

Building strong cooperatives

Supporting our local markets and service providers

As Prime Minister of Barbados Honorable Mia Mottley stated in one of her latest public outreaches ‘’ We must diversify our economy from this dependence and support our local markets’’ meaning, we must produce more products, goods and services while developing key partnerships for goals amongst regional, international and African stakeholders.

In our opinion, this can only become a reality when we all realize that it affects us all and not just governments, but WE, the people get hit the hardest..

And so, that’s why we the people must get up and do more for ourselves to add value to our economical diversity and sustainability on the regional global landscape. We should not just let our presence be known for the sun, sand and beaches, but rather for economical conservation, agricultural \ by-product production, culinary arts and sustainable traditional \ innovative technological practices. With limited resources, our intellectual property and vibrant landscape can empower our economical growth to ensure sustainability before it’s too late. But, all hands must be on deck. Together we must achieve more…

In and for all things we must show Gratitude, even in the challenging times, as challenges allow us to come out of our comfort zone and urge for sustainability.

So with that in mind, SMFC continues to push for building strategic partnerships with both local and regional partners and explore more sustainable practices when it comes to sourcing crops and by-products. We also encourage our local farmers and product developers to reach out and hear more about the SMFC and see how they may play their part in building their local network and brands..

This week with over 800 lbs of fresh produce harvested and more on back up for the farmers market, we encourage community members to come out as we reduce prices on eggplant, bell peppers, yams and carrots by $0.50 on the kilo this weekend.

This Saturday, the Farmers Market will offer once again a wide variety of produce and products from the dedicated community farmers and product developers. Items available will be fresh cold press juices, banana bread, baked coconut johnny cakes with chickpeas, veggie soup, honey, coconut oil, castor oil, plants and gardening materials.



Fresh Produce available this week from our local and regional farmers will be season peppers, sweet peppers, avocado, plantain, carrots, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, lettuce, salad mix, callaloo, tayerblad, basil, mint, lemon grass, big leaf thyme, curry leaves, bayleaf, celery, marjoram and parsley.

The Farmers Market begins at 9 am until 2pm, so we encourage community members to come out as early as 9am to get their first picks.

SMFC expresses utmost gratitude to the general public for their continuous support to us at the Farmers Market. Your support continues to demonstrate the need for positive community development, engagement and agricultural \ product sustainability. See you on Saturday April 19, from 9am to 2 pm, at the Rupert Maynard Community Center , St Peters.

**About St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC):**

The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC), a proactive committee of ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center Foundation is a collective of local farmers and skillful community members dedicated to enhancing the production and distribution of agricultural products on the island. By pooling resources and expertise, the SMFC aims to promote sustainable farming practices, support local economies and provide the community with fresh high-quality produce and agro-processed products as we Thrive for the Balance of life together.

For more information on SMFC follows us on FB or feel free to send us an email at [email protected]