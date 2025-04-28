Sint Maarten Police Reflect Positively on Jouvert Morning Jump-Up; Urges Vigilance Regarding Minors, Road Safety, and Lost Property

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the public that the Jouvert Morning Jump-Up, held in the early hours of Saturday, April 26, 2025, proceeded in an orderly and relatively safe manner.

The event commenced promptly at approximately 4:00 AM, with the first band arriving at the Festival Village just after 10:15 AM. Despite the large number of revelers gathered to celebrate, police interventions remained minimal.

Throughout the event, two individuals were arrested for public intoxication. Officers also rendered assistance to a minor who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, one person was arrested for possession of narcotics.

Overall, KPSM is satisfied with the general conduct displayed by the majority of participants and commends the community for their cooperation, which contributed to the event’s success.

Nevertheless, the Police Force remains deeply concerned by the presence of minors under the influence of alcohol during such public festivities. This issue is not only a policing matter but a broader societal concern. KPSM once again calls upon parents and guardians to exercise greater vigilance over their minor children, ensuring their safety and appropriate behavior during large-scale public events.

KPSM also reminds all motorists that during parades and jump-ups, the Soualiga Road and surrounding areas will be closed to vehicular traffic for certain periods. These closures are necessary to prevent unsafe situations between moving vehicles and pedestrians or revelers on the roadway.

Additionally, KPSM informs the public that several personal items , including identification cards, cash, wallets, and keys, were turned in to the Philipsburg Police Station during the festivities. Persons who believe they may have lost any of these items are invited to visit the Philipsburg station between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM on regular working days to inquire and retrieve their belongings.

KPSM thanks the public for their continued cooperation and urges everyone to prioritize safety and responsibility as we move through the remainder of the Carnival season.