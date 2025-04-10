‘Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner’ Serves Up Record Cruise Executives

Miramar, FL – This week’s FCCA Foundation Shining Stars Dinner brought together 10 presidents and senior leaders from FCCA Member Cruise Lines, along with more than 20 other high-level cruise executives, hosting the revitalized marquee event for Seatrade Cruise Global by Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). ‘Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner’ joined the record-setting cruise line brass with key stakeholders for an unforgettable night filled with surprises galore, delectable food and a side of networking and routing an itinerary for mutual success, all while supporting a worthy cause.

“I cannot be more honored and humbled by the record number of FCCA Member Line executives participating at our marquee event to support the FCCA Foundation,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “This clearly shows their backing in its mission, and it made the event a tremendous success for all involved, actualizing the Foundation’s pillar of creating a better future – and cementing our legacy for this annual event at Seatrade.”

The exclusive event coordinated by FCCA and supported by FCCA Member Cruise Lines took place last evening at Papi Steak Miami, where the record cruise executives hosted tables sponsored by FCCA partners interested in supporting the cause and engaging in a lively night packed with unique networking experiences.

Table Hosts (presidents and above) included Gus Antorcha, President, Princess Cruises; Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Beth Bodensteiner, President, Holland America Line; Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line; Felix Eichhorn, President, AIDA Cruises; Chris Ivy, CEO, Margaritaville at Sea; Paul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK; Tom McAlpin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Virgin Voyages; Rick Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA; and Mark Tamis, President, Seabourn.

Diamonds International was the Featured Sponsor as part of its landmark collaborative partnership with the FCCA Foundation. Through the partnership, both entities have combined their resources, especially on the focus of direct contact with local communities to determine needs and ways to generate long-term benefits.

Port Everglades, Florida’s Powerhouse Global Gateway, served as the Partner Sponsor – and again showcased its status as a powerhouse in support for the FCCA Foundation by continuing its tradition of being a Partner Sponsor for previous events supporting the Foundation.

“We are proud of our 25-plus year partnership with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and applaud their commitment through their foundation to foster economic growth and support local communities here and in the Caribbean,” said CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris.

Table Sponsors included Aviomar; Bahamas Ministry of Tourism; Café Azul; Chukka Caribbean Ltd.; Effy Jewelry; PortMiami; Port St. Maarten; and Tura Turizm. Additionally, Rodman Think Branding, LLC contributed as a Branding Promotional Sponsor.

All proceeds will go directly to the FCCA Foundation’s efforts and its focus on building a foundation for youths throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with primary objectives of education, sports, and career-building opportunities to support them in the present and future – and annual efforts including the Holiday Gift Project, which recently delivered holiday gifts and festivities to nearly 5,000 children in 25 destinations; the Owen Arthur Scholarship Fund, a scholarship fueling educational growth across the Caribbean; essay and poster competitions that reward participating students and schools; and other need-based projects, such as recent donations to schools in St. Maarten during the last FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show.