Prime Minister Schoof visits the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Prime Minister Schoof will visit Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius from 9 to 14 May. The introductory visit will focus on the Kingdom in a changing world.

In addition to meetings with the Governors, Prime ministers and members of the Parliament of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, and the island governors and island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, the visit includes a varied program.

The visit starts on Bonaire, where the Prime Minister will delve into the history and nature, after which he will have various conversations on the island. On May 10th, he will travel to Aruba. Here he will visit a local company, the Horacio Oduber hospital and the Aruba Correctional Institute. The Prime Minister will leave for Curaçao on May 11th, where he will be given a tour of the naval base.

On the following day, he will travel to Sint Maarten where he will be informed on matters of economic development, reconstruction and good governance. On May 13th, visits to Saba and St. Eustatius are on the program. The Prime Minister is looking at two major projects on Saba; the port and the development of St. Johns. A new sports hall, a technical school and an enrichment center are being built there.

And while on St. Eustatius, the Prime Minister will participate in a tour themed Statia 2026. At the end of the day, Prime Minister Schoof will return to Sint Maarten. On May 14th, the program includes a visit to the Cruise Terminal in the context of economic development, and visits to the Courthouse and reconstruction projects that were started after the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.