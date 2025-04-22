Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

“A Humble Servant of Humanity and a Shepherd of Peace”

Philipsburg — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who died peacefully at the age of 88 on Easter Monday in the Vatican.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Mercelina paid tribute to the late pontiff’s legacy of compassion, inclusivity, and tireless service to the world’s most vulnerable.

“Pope Francis was more than the head of the Catholic Church—he was a global moral compass,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “His powerful calls for justice, dignity, and mercy reached far beyond religious lines and offered hope to millions, including the faithful here in Sint Maarten.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the deep sorrow felt across the island by the local Catholic community.

“I extend special condolences to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Willemstad and to the clergy and parishioners of Sint Maarten who are grieving the loss of their spiritual father,” Dr. Mercelina said. “The island’s Catholic faithful are united in prayer and remembrance, mourning a Pope who inspired us to be more just, more merciful, and more united as one human family.”

“His Holiness modeled the type of servant leadership that all leaders should aspire to—humble, courageous, and driven by love,” the Prime Minister continued. “Even in the face of global crises, he offered steady wisdom and never ceased to challenge us to care for ‘our common home.’”

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and the first Latin American Pope, leaves behind a transformative papacy grounded in humility, compassion, and reform. His death marks the end of an era, but his teachings and message will live on.

“Sint Maarten mourns with the world,” Prime Minister Mercelina concluded. “Let us honor Pope Francis not only by remembering him but by living the values he preached—solidarity, forgiveness, and hope.”