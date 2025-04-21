President of Parliament Wescot-Williams addresses the recent remarks made by Dutch Second Chamber member Thierry Baudet

~ Emphasizing the importance of direct and official responses from the government and parliament of Sint Maarten. ~

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten — President of Parliament and DP Leader, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, addressed the recent disparaging and racially charged remarks made by Dutch Member of Parliament Thierry Baudet during a debate in the Second Chamber of the Netherlands.

The content of Mr. Baudet’s statements are not only flagrantly offensive but also reflects a worrisome disregard for the autonomy and dignity of the countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. As I consider the implications of these comments, I question the very essence of Mr. Baudet’s minority platform: who does he truly represent, and what values does he convey?

In a debate focused on the economic development of the Dutch Caribbean—an issue of immediate significance to our nations—Mr. Baudet’s assertions evoke his longing for a bygone era of colonialism and an unacceptable and false sense of imperial entitlement.

Sint Maarten and the other island states in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom are autonomous and self-governing and must be afforded at the least with common constitutional courtesies and their citizens with respect. It is essential to recognize that whether we are referring to the BES or CAS entities, we represent vibrant living island states inhabited by our citizens, not pieces of territory.

The Second Chamber of the Netherlands does not represent the people of Sint Maarten. Yet, because Dutch funds are often implicated, they presume the right to act as if they do. If this relationship is to be reframed and strengthened as often claimed, it must be on a foundation of mutual respect.

Assessments or investments related to the Caribbean autonomous countries must originate from our own governments and parliaments—rather than being imposed unilaterally by the Dutch government. We must consistently assert our right to self-determination, development and autonomy, particularly surrounding discussions of economic assistance.

While the SXM/NL country package may contain elements of potential benefit, it must be monitored and led by Sint Maarten, driven by our national priorities. We need to stop using this package as a delaying tactic against our crucial national priorities.

Moreover, I find the overall responses and those from State Secretary Szabó and Minister Beljaarts in particular to Mr. Baudet’s remarks highly insufficient. I expect a far stronger defense of our island states, coupled with a categorical denunciation of Mr. Baudet’s unacceptable proposals, especially given the diversity in the Second Chamber.

It is acknowledged that we receive assistance from the Netherlands, but this should never overshadow our rightful autonomy. We cannot pussyfoot around this or relegate this to a local issue.

The absence of strong condemnation from representatives of the Dutch/Kingdom governments necessitates a decisive and firm response from our representative bodies on behalf of our people.

Sint Maarten unequivocally rejects any narratives that depict our islands and our people in a manner that is disrespectful and grossly misleading.

Therefore, it is vital that our government, through our Minister Plenipotentiary in the Kingdom Council of Ministers publicly denounced Mr. Baudet’s comments and asserts our position unequivocally to both the Dutch and Kingdom governments.

The same will come from the Parliament of St. Maarten to their Dutch counterparts in the States General (First and Second Chamber). We must never allow ourselves to be relegated to the sidelines of discussions that directly impact our futures.