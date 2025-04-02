Postponement Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) meeting regarding documents related to the proposed Windward Islands Economic Union

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee meeting no. 03 which was to be held today Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 15.00 hrs. with as agenda points:

Incoming documents Appointment of a vice-chairman of the committee Discussion on the documents related to the proposed Windward Islands Economic Union in preparation for the SSS Cooperative meeting (IS/623/2024-2025 dated February 18, 2025)

has been postponed until further notice due to the continuation of the urgent Public meeting no. 12.