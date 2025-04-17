PM Dr. Luc Mercelina Strongly Condemns Thierry Baudet’s “Colonial Fantasy” and Calls for Respect, Equality and Partnership Within the Kingdom

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, issued a forceful condemnation today in response to deeply offensive and inflammatory remarks made by Dutch Member of Parliament Thierry Baudet during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for Kingdom Relations on Wednesday.

Baudet, the leader of the far-right Forum for Democracy (FvD) party, proposed that Sint Maarten should be “repopulated” with hundreds of thousands of Dutch nationals to bring the island “completely under control,” presenting a sweeping colonial vision steeped in racial supremacy, demographic engineering, and imperial nostalgia.

In an impassioned response, Prime Minister Mercelina said:

“Sint Maarten is not a commodity to be traded, nor a territory to be reclaimed by relics of a colonial past. We are not the backdrop for someone else’s ambition. We are a proud, self-determined people—anchored in our heritage, alive in our culture, and empowered by our own voice.” The comments made by Mr. Baudet are not only historically tone-deaf, but dangerously racist and deeply disrespectful to the people of this island and the wider Caribbean.”

Baudet’s statement comparing Sint Maarten to Dubai and suggesting that 500,000 Dutch nationals could be moved to the island to alter its demographic composition was met with outrage from both within and outside the Kingdom. He also advocated for turning the Dutch Caribbean into a tax haven and logistical hub akin to Hong Kong or Singapore, while making incendiary remarks about development aid and proposing the use of Saba as a holding station for asylum seekers.

PM Dr. Mercelina emphasized that such rhetoric is a direct threat to the spirit of cooperation and equality that is supposed to define relations within the Kingdom of the Netherlands:

“This kind of colonial fantasy belongs in the darkest chapters of our shared history, not in the democratic chambers of the 21st century. If the Kingdom is to thrive, it must be built on the foundations of mutual respect, dignity, and genuine partnership — not domination, exploitation, or racial superiority.”

The Prime Minister noted that these remarks come at a time when the people of Sint Maarten are actively engaged in building a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future — in close collaboration with regional and international partners who respect the island’s autonomy and aspirations.

“It is shocking and unacceptable that in 2025, any elected official in the Kingdom would suggest that cleansing our culture and flooding our island with settlers is a solution. What we need is solidarity, responsible governance, and bold cooperation to address climate vulnerability, economic diversification, and our people’s well-being — not arrogance and absurdity.”

Prime Minister Mercelina called upon all members of the Dutch Parliament, especially those within the Committee for Kingdom Relations, to publicly reject Baudet’s statements and reaffirm their commitment to the core principles of human dignity and democratic values.

“The Kingdom must never be a place where voices of division are louder than those of unity and justice. Let this moment serve as a litmus test of who truly believes in decolonization, equality, and a future where all partners in the Kingdom stand shoulder to shoulder — not foot on neck.”

The Government of Sint Maarten stands firm in its commitment to democratic values, equal rights, and respectful engagement — and will continue to call out rhetoric that seeks to dehumanize or delegitimize its people.