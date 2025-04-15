Petitions Committee of Parliament to meet with contractors regarding submitted petition

A call for not permitting our economy and community to get weakened, but to strengthen it

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Petitions (CP) will be meeting on April 15, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of LICCOM, Windward Roads and also Mr. L. La Paix will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the submitters of the petition: A call for not permitting our economy and community to get weakened, but to strengthen it, and other stakeholders (IS/244/2024-2025 dated November 5, 2024 and IS/649/2024-2025 dated February 26, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament